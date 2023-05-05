Manchester United hope to tie 29-goal forward down to new long-term deal

Manchester United are hopeful of agreeing a new contract with Marcus Rashford that could tie him down to the club for the next few seasons.

This is according to The Telegraph, who say that progress is being made between club and player over a new deal, with Rashford proving this season that he is the go-to man for goals when his side have needed him the most.

Granted, his goals have dried up in recent matches with him scoring just twice in his past five matches, but his ten-goal league haul in ten matches from the end of December to mid-January was the catalyst for United entering and holding their place in the top four.

United won’t be expecting the 2022/23 version of Rashford to carry the attack next season with the club in the hunt for a new number nine, but contract talks have come as a reward for his world-class levels of output this season.

Rashford’s brace against Leicester back in February saw him hit 14 league goals for the first time since 2019/20
Rashford’s current £200,000 p/week (per Capology) deal at Old Trafford runs out in 2024, so expect talks to ramp up as the summer window nears.

