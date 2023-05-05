Newcastle United have been linked with a surprise move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Magpies are keeping tabs on the 38-year-old Portuguese international and they could look to make a move for him at the end of the season.

Ronaldo left Manchester United for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr during the mid-season and he has done quite well at his new club. It would be very surprising if he is keen to return to the Premier League in the summer.

The report claims that Eddie Howe is looking to add more quality to his attack and Ronaldo could prove to be a useful short-term acquisition. In addition to that, his signing will increase Newcastle’s commercial and global appeal.

Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have strong ties with the Newcastle United owners and therefore a deal could be fairly simple.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can convince Cristiano Ronaldo to return to the Premier League just a few months after leaving Manchester United.

The Magpies are likely to play Champions League football next season and they need quality players at their disposal. Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Champions League multiple times and he is the top scorer in the competition. His experience and mentality could certainly make a big difference for Newcastle on and off the pitch.

Furthermore, the 38-year-old is a proven goalscorer who could prove to be an upgrade on players like Callum Wilson next season.