Newcastle United are looking to add more quality to their midfield at the end of the season.

The Magpies are well-placed to secure Champions League qualification and they will need a deeper squad to compete in Europe next season.

A report from Foot Mercato claims that Newcastle have identified the Croatian midfielder Lovro Majer as a potential target and they are looking to bring the 25-year-old to St James’ Park this summer.

The report further states that Newcastle have already made an enquiry for the playmaker and they have been told to pay €40 million.

Majer has had an underwhelming campaign with French outfit Rennes this season, but he remains a talented player with tremendous potential. There is no doubt that the Croatian has the attributes to succeed in the Premier League and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Newcastle.

The Magpies must look to bring in at least two midfielders this summer – a defensive midfielder and a creative midfielder.

Newcastle have been overly dependent on Bruno Guimarães this season, but the Brazilian clearly needs more help and support from his teammates.

Eddie Howe must look to bring in someone who can anchor the midfield and shield the back four. The Magpies also need a creative midfielder who will help open up defences with his vision and passing in the final third.

Majer certainly has the technical ability and vision to open up defences with his passing. Newcastle will be hoping that he can regain his form and confidence if the transfer goes through.

The midfielder has two goals and four assists to his name across all competitions this season.