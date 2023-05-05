Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Dutch international defender Perr Schuurs.

According to a report from TuttoMercatoWeb, Newcastle United are keen on improving their defensive unit this summer and they have identified the 23-year-old Torino defender as a potential target.

The Dutchman has impressed since joining the Italian club from Ajax at the start of the season and it remains to be seen whether Torino are prepared to let him leave at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old is highly rated around Europe as he has a big future ahead of him. He could prove to be a quality long-term investment for Newcastle.

Schuurs could partner his compatriot Sven Botman at the heart of Newcastle’s defence and help them improve in the coming seasons.

Newcastle have the best defensive unit in the league and they have conceded just 27 goals in the league all season. However, they will be playing in the Champions League next season and they will be up against world-class attackers on a weekly basis.

Eddie Howe is looking to add to his strengths and Schuurs would certainly improve them.

Players like Jamaal Lascelles are expected to leave the club in the summer and Newcastle will need to replace them adequately.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be an attractive proposition for the 23-year-old Dutch defender, and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can agree on a fee with Torino in the coming months.