Newcastle scouting Bundesliga duo including midfielder with 20 goal contributions

Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on the RB Leipzig duo Dominik Szoboslai and Amadou Haidara.

According to a report from Sky Germany, Newcastle United have scouted both players extensively and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with a concrete offer at the end of the season.

The Magpies will have to add more quality to their midfield and signing a goal-scoring midfielder and a defensive midfielder should be their top priority.

The likes of Szoboszlai and Haidara have proven themselves in the Bundesliga and they have the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well.

Newcastle will have to add more creativity in their midfield and signing the Hungarian international Dominik Szoboszlai could prove to be a wise decision. The 22-year-old will add creativity, drive and goals from the middle of the park. He has chipped in with seven goals and 13 assists across all competitions this season.

On the other hand, Haidara will add physicality and defensive discipline in the middle of the park. The two players could complete the Newcastle midfield alongside Bruno Guimarães.

The Magpies will be competing in the Champions League next season and they need better players in order to do well in the European competition.

The Premier League side certainly have the financial resources to sign the two players and it remains to be seen whether RB Leipzig are prepared to sanction the departures of two key midfielders in one window.