Newcastle planning to announce fan-favourite’s new contract at end of season

Newcastle United are hopeful they will be able to announce Bruno Guimaraes has signed a new contract at the end of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Magpies have been in talks with the Brazilian since March, and although there have been no public updates since then, everyone involved is ‘calm’ with a new contract edging closer to being agreed.

Not only would a renewed deal for Guimaraes, 25, be a huge cause for celebration, but sitting third in the table with just five games to go, the Geordies’ season could also get better if they are able to achieve Champions League football next season.

Since Guimaraes’ arrival from Lyon nearly 18 months ago, the 25-year-old has undoubtedly helped transform the team. Not only does the South American have a great connection with fans off the field, but on it, he is one of the Premier League’s most creative and effective midfielders.

Consequently, attracting the interest of some of the league’s big financial hitters, Newcastle, who have no intention of listening to any offers, are set to confirm the midfielder has penned a new five-year deal.