“Watch this space” – Pundit tips £170m Premier League star to join Bellingham at Real Madrid

Erling Haaland will not stick around in the Premier League and will instead opt to join Real Madrid.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker and CaughtOffside columnist Stan Collymore, who believes it is only a matter of time before the Norweigan hitman seeks a move to the Spanish capital.

Haaland, 22, hit headlines earlier this week after his strike against West Ham United, which was his 35th of the season, saw him break Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s long-standing record for the most scored (34) in a single Premier League campaign.

And reacting to the striker’s latest goalscoring heroics, Collymore admitted what Manchester City’s prolific number nine has done in his first season in England’s top-flight is simply incredible.

“Firstly, what a fantastic achievement by Erling Haaland to break Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s record! – 35 goals in 31 games… Wow!” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

However, despite being the world’s most in-form hitman and valued at a whopping £170m (Transfermarkt), Collymore isn’t convinced the Etihad, or the Premier League, will be where the 22-year-old sees his long-term future.

“I do wonder how long he’ll be at City for though,” the ex-pro added.

“Now he’s broken that record, and with the focus obviously on winning the treble, if Haaland and City were able to do that, how much incentive would there be for him to stay at the Etihad? – Very little, in my opinion.

“Add that to the fact he is really, really good friends with Bellingham, and as I have said multiple times before, I wouldn’t be at all surprised if he see the pair reunited at Madrid. It would be a move that would make sense for Haaland – I doubt very much he will see out his career at City and to play for arguably the greatest club in the world and join the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raul, Ronaldo Nazario, Luis Figo, Sergio Ramos, Roberto Carlos, Alfredo Di Stefano and Zinedine Zidane in the legends book is likely to be the only thing missing from his career. So watch this space – Haaland to Real Madrid in the next few seasons.”

Predicting that Haaland could one day play in the famous white shirt of Real Madrid comes at a time when England midfielder Jude Bellingham is ‘close to agreeing’ personal terms with the Spanish giants, and as Collymore rightly pointed out, being former teammates at Borussia Dortmund, the pair have a great on and off field friendship, so the possibility of them linking up again in the prime of their careers is a frightening prospect for any opponent.