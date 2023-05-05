Leeds United are looking to secure their status as a Premier League club next season and Sam Allardyce has been brought in to steady the ship and guide them to safety.

The experienced Premier League manager has been appointed on a short-term deal.

Allardyce has now revealed that he is unsure whether Liam Cooper will get any game time at Leeds under his management.

“I have no idea. There’s no disrespect but injuries, I haven’t really focused on that. I was told he wouldn’t be fit for this game,” Allardyce said.

The Leeds United defender is currently sidelined with an injury and given the fact that Allardyce has a short contract at the club, Cooper might not get an opportunity to showcase his abilities under the new manager.

There is no doubt that Cooper is a key player for Leeds and his absence will come as a major blow for the Whites who are 17th in the league table.

Leeds will need their best players fit and firing for the remainder of the campaign and Allardyce will be hoping that the players at his disposal can pick up some vital points and help Leeds preserve their status as a Premier League club next season.