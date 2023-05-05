Eddie Howe has played down rumours linking Newcastle with a move for PSG winger Neymar as the club edge closer toward qualification for Champions League football.

90Min revealed that Newcastle’s owners are interested in a move for Neymar as they go in search of their first proper marquee signing so far in their tenure at the helm of the club.

The rumour also comes at a time when Newcastle are holding their own in their chase for Champions League football as they sit 3rd in the league with five games left to play, hoping to qualify for the UCL proper for the first time in 20 years.

Speaking to the media today (quotes via iNews), Howe admitted that splashing out on big-name players is not the way they plan to go about their business, emphasising that making the right decisions is key.

“I think that kind of speculation has been there from day one since the takeover really.”

“Naturally everyone has then assumed the biggest names in world football will be going to Newcastle. Now we’ve not recruited that way and financially we can’t recruit that way at the moment but also we have to bring the right players into the group.”

Howe touched on the fact that the transfer market is an intricate part of football and a lot of thought has to go into what players are brought in.

“I will say the transfer market is such a complex decision there’s a lot of thought needed. You can’t just pick a name there has to be a lot of thought going into both financially and looking into players.”

Understandably, Howe remains tight-lipped on the Neymar rumours, but come the summer we could be revisiting them if the Magpies decide to go all out for their maiden European adventure since 2003.