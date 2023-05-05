To say that the 2022/23 Premier League season has been a disappointment for Chelsea Football Club is to state the obvious, and Raheem Sterling has set out what he believes needs to happen in order for the Blues to get back to winning ways.

The England forward, like many of his team-mates at Stamford Bridge, has largely disappointed during the current campaign, injuries notwithstanding.

With European football out of the question despite owner Todd Boehly spending €611m/£541m on transfers in the past two windows, per transfermarkt, a reset is clearly required.

A period of reflection on what went wrong, what needs to change and how that can be achieved.

A new manager will be unveiled at some point, with Mauricio Pochettino linked by many outlets including 90Min.

For what it’s worth, Sterling gave his two penneth to Football Daily (h/t football.london) on what he’d like to see from the new incumbent.

“I think organisation is the most important thing. Having a manager that, you know, has the final say on everything, he does everything his way and everyone has to follow that,” he was quoted as saying.

“I think successful teams always have that in a manager that comes in, brings his blueprint and everyone follows and if there are people that don’t follow, they’re not part of the team. I think that’s how brutal it needs to be at a high level because it’s the fine lines of winning or coming second or being in the position that we are now.

“So it’s everyone on the same page sort of thing. So that’s not my advice but just from my sort of experience.”

It’s all very well and good being wise after the event of course, but perhaps if Sterling and his colleagues had put in a shift week in and week out for Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard, they wouldn’t be in the sorry mess that they currently find themselves in.

Of course, when you get towards rock bottom, the only way is up, so if Chelsea fans want to be positive about a disaster of a season, at least brighter days should be ahead.