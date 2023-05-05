This summer could be the perfect time for Chelsea to sign Lionel Messi

It’s been a tumultuous few days for Lionel Messi after the Argentinian was suspended for two weeks by Paris Saint-Germain for taking an unscheduled break to Saudi Arabia to fulfil sponsorship commitments.

Sky Sports go as far as to suggest that Messi will now leave the Ligue Un giants at the end of his contract which finishes at the end of this season.

The question remains as to, if that is indeed the scenario that occurs, where will Messi go next?

The outlet also note the player’s desire to still play at the highest level in Europe, even though it’s believed he has a multi-million pound offer to join Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, as well as one from MLS side, Inter Miami.

Barcelona have made no secret of their desire to see their former talisman return per Sky Sports, but mired in debt – which at one point was over a billion euros per ESPN – it’s doubtful that they can afford him.

There are probably very few clubs that can, but one who may be able to, and who football.london suggest are amongst a number of clubs that are interested in Messi’s services, are Chelsea.

Todd Boehly has already shown that he’s pretty free and easy with his money, and to be able to add a marquee signing like Messi to the Stamford Bridge ranks would not only stroke his ego some more, but would be a real coup for the west Londoners.

The issue for the American is likely to be Financial Fair Play, but if the club can get around any potential roadblocks, it could be the perfect time for them to sign the World Cup winner.