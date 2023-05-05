Tottenham keeping tabs on 25-year-old striker who will cost €40-45 million

Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs keeping tabs on the Roma striker Tammy Abraham.

A report from Fichajes claims that Manchester United are monitoring the 25-year-old’s situation at the Italian club as well.

Abraham has had an underwhelming campaign with Roma so far scoring just nine goals and picking up seven assists across all competitions.

He was outstanding for the Italian club last season scoring 27 goals across all competitions and helping them win the UEFA Europa Conference league.

The player has been linked with a move back to the Premier League in recent months and it remains to be seen whether Spurs are prepared to act on their interest and submit a concrete proposal at the end of the season.

The Italian outfit value Abraham at €40-45 million and Tottenham certainly have the financial resources to pay that kind of money for him.

The North London giants have been overly reliant on Harry Kane for goals this season. The England international clearly needs more support from his teammates and signing another striker could prove to be a wise decision.

Abraham has played in English football before his move to Roma and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact. The 25-year-old could start alongside Kane in the attack and help share the goal scoring burden.

The opportunity to return to the Premier League could be an attractive option for the striker and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.