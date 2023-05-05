Video: ‘His passion is his strength’ – Erik ten Hag refuses to condemn Man United star after Brighton flashpoints

Though Erik ten Hag is likely to have been disappointed by Man United’s injury-time loss to Brighton and Hove Albion, he refused to condemn one of his players for getting involved in a couple of the game’s flashpoints.
The wide man had taken a swipe at Alexis Mac Allister which sparked a reaction from the Seagulls, and Antony soon found himself squaring up to Lewis Dunk.
Despite that hot-headedness, ten Hag was happy to back his man.
?? "His passion is his strength."
Erik ten Hag backs Antony following the scuffle with Lewis Dunk…
