Video: ‘I apologise to my team-mates’ – Lionel Messi releases statement via social media regarding unauthorised Saudi trip

It’s taken a few days to arrive, but Lionel Messi has finally apologised to his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates and to the club after taking an unauthorised break to Saudi Arabia to fulfil sponsorship obligations.

Looking solemn and wearing a suit jacket and open-necked shirt, the Argentinian stared straight into the camera and delivered a few words, which were then broadcast on his official Instagram stories.

“I thought we were going to have a day off after the game as always. I had this trip organised and I couldn’t cancel it. I had already canceled it before…,” he said.

“I apologise to my teammates and I’m waiting for what the club wants to do with me.”

It remains to be seen if the Ligue Un giants will reprimand him any further than the two week suspension that they’ve already handed to him, first reported by L’Equipe.