Video: ‘I can’t speak about next season’ – Ryan Mason won’t confirm senior pro has a future at Tottenham

It’s a difficult time for Ryan Mason as caretaker manager at Tottenham Hotspur, knowing that he’ll probably be replaced at the end of the season and having to field questions about the futures of players under his charge at present.

After it became apparent that Hugo Lloris would miss the rest of the season through injury, Mason was asked at his pre-match press conference before the Crystal Palace game whether the French custodian would play for the club again.

It was a timely question given that Lloris only has one year left of his contract to run, hasn’t been in the best of form and Tottenham could arguably do with getting his £100,000 p/w salary, per Spotrac, off their books.

However, Mason swerved the question to a degree by suggesting that he couldn’t talk about what might happen in the future.

?? "I can't speak about next season." Ryan Mason is asked whether Hugo Lloris is likely to play for Tottenham again with a new manager on the horizon pic.twitter.com/vEd8ZGGylq — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 5, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports.