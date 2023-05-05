Although they’re not out of the woods in terms of relegation from the Premier League at this point, West Ham could almost certainly see themselves safe with another win from their final four games.

Those teams below them in the English top-flight would need to win three of their four games to overtake David Moyes’ Hammers side if the east Londoners could bag another three points.

A mini-revival where they’d drawn with Arsenal and beaten Fulham and Bournemouth is already a distant memory after three consecutive defeats against Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Manchester City.

Man United, Brentford, Leeds United and Leicester City are their final league assignments for the 2022/23 campaign so there is still work to do.

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle learn how much it will cost them to sign Declan Rice from West Ham Chelsea making moves in order to secure Serie A goalkeeper signing amid positive manager news Journalist says Leeds fans have ‘got a problem’ with new signing

Regardless of what division they’ll start next season in, the club will be scouting players that will either get them straight back up or push them on in the Premier League in 2023/24.

One player that they are apparently ‘on track’ to sign is Lyon’s Moussa Dembele.

According to French journalist, Ignazio Genuardi, via his Twitter account, the Hammers, Aston Villa and Leeds United are three Premier League clubs that have shown an interest.

En fin de contrat avec #Lyon, M.#Dembélé peut compter sur l’intérêt de certaines formations de Premier League. Aston Villa, Leeds United et West Ham sont notamment sur la piste l’ex-Parisien. En Serie A, l’Inter Milan pourrait être intéressé pour un rôle de doublure. #Mercato #OL — Ignazio Genuardi (@IgnazioGenuardi) May 4, 2023

It’s fair to say that the 26-year-old hasn’t had the best of campaigns in Ligue Un mind.

According to WhoScored, the striker has managed just three goals all season, in 25 appearances, albeit 17 of those were as a substitute.

In total, he’s only been used for a total of 853 minutes in 2022/23 so a move away is probably best for all parties.