Liverpool have been linked with a move for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old central midfielder will be out of contract at South Bridge in the summer of 2024 and Chelsea are under pressure to cash in on him this summer if he refuses to sign an extension with them.

Mount is reportedly demanding a significant pay rise and Chelsea have not agreed to his demands yet.

A report from Daily Mail claims that the Chelsea midfielder is now a prime target for Liverpool and he is highly rated within the club.

Furthermore, the 24-year-old midfielder is keen to work with Jurgen Klopp at Anfield next season. The German manager’s style of play will suit the England international perfectly and he could prove to be a key player for the Reds in the coming years.

Liverpool are set to lose players like Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain in the summer. All three players will move on as free agents and Klopp will have to replace them adequately.

Mount is capable of operating in a number of roles in the midfield and he could prove to be a high-quality addition.

The Chelsea star will add goals and creativity to the side. Furthermore, he is a hard-working midfielder who would be a good fit for Liverpool’s high-pressing style of play.

Mount is still only 24 and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. A world-class manager like Klopp could help him develop further and fulfil his world-class potential.