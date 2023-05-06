Arsenal are looking to improve their midfield options this summer and they have identified former Academy graduate Yunus Musah as a potential target.

The 20-year-old American international has been an important player for the Spanish club Valencia and his performances have caught the attention of the big clubs.

A report from Fichajes claims that Arsenal could look to sign the player this summer and they could submit a blockbuster offer of around €70 million (£62m).

The 20-year-old central midfielder is highly rated in European football and he has a big future ahead of him. He could prove to be a solid, long-term investment for Arsenal.

The opportunity to return to the North London club could be an attractive proposition for the youngster. He might feel that he has unfinished business at Arsenal.

The Gunners need to bring in a quality partner for Thomas Partey and Musah seems like the ideal acquisition in theory.

The 20-year-old is likely to get ample game time at the North London club and he would get to showcase his qualities at a higher level.

Arsenal are set to play in the UEFA Champions League next season and they will be an attractive destination for most players.

Furthermore, the Gunners need more depth in their squad in order to compete across multiple competitions.

Mikel Arteta has done well to improve young players like Bukayo, Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, and William Saliba at the club. He could have a positive influence on the development of Musah as well.

The 20-year-old could continue his development with regular football at Arsenal and fulfil his world-class potential.

Meanwhile, Valencia are currently fighting for their survival in the top flight and they are in real danger of going down to the second division. A talent like Musah will want to compete at a higher level, and he is likely to move on this summer.