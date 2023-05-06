Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda.

According to a report from Football Insider, Arsenal are keen on signing the 18-year-old defender at the end of the season and they tried to sign him during the January transfer window as well.

The Gunners are now prepared to submit a bid for the highly talented right-back and it remains to be seen whether they can match up to Real Valladolid’s asking price. The 18-year-old is valued at £20 million and a club with Arsenal’s resources should be able to afford that with ease.

The Gunners need to bring in defensive reinforcements at the end of the season and signing a quality right-back should be a top priority for them. Mikel Arteta has used Ben White as his right-back this season but the former Brighton defender is more suited to a central role.

Signing a specialist full-back could prove to be a wise decision. Fresneda is highly talented and he could prove to be a quality long-term investment for the north London club.

The 18-year-old is highly regarded in Spain and he has a big future ahead of him. A move to the Premier League could be ideal for his development. Competing against the best attackers in the world in England will only accelerate his development and working with a manager like Arteta could help him fulfil his potential.

The Spanish manager has done well to nurture the talented young players at Arsenal and he could help Fresneda develop as well.