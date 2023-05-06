Arsenal should consider making a summer move for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

That is the view of journalist Paul Brown, who believes the Croatian centre-back would be the ‘perfect’ signing for Mikel Arteta to make.

The window to bring Gvardiol, 21, to the Premier League will not be open for long, and that is because the defender, according to The Times, has a £97m release clause that activates next year, so any club interested in signing him will need to act this summer.

Not only that but with Arsenal in need of a new defender to provide cover and competition for William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, as well as identify a possible long-term replacement for Rob Holding, RB Leipzig’s number 32 would arguably be a considerable upgrade.

And speaking about the highly-rated 21-year-old, Brown, who spoke to GiveMeSport, said: “They should go and get Gvardiol. I think he’d be perfect. Whether he’d go there, we don’t know. But Arsenal are going to be a Champions League team.

“They might win the league this season and will be an attractive club. Why not make an offer?”

During his two years in the Bundesliga, Gvardiol, who has four years left on his deal, has scored five goals and provided three assists in 85 matches in all competitions.