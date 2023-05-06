Arsenal unlikely to sign Chelsea midfielder following transfer links

Recent reports have linked Arsenal with a surprise summer move for Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante.

Chelsea’s Frenchman, according to Fichajes, has an offer on the table from Mikel Arteta to join the Gunners this summer ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Although a mainstay in the Blues’ first team and still arguably one of the side’s most important midfielders, with no confirmation that he has signed a contract extension, there are no guarantees that the 32-year-old will stay at Stamford Bridge beyond this season.

And consequently, rumoured to be on his rivals’ shortlist, Kante, who would be one of the sport’s most high-profile free agents, could find himself at a new club in time for next season.

However, despite the ambitious links, transfer journalist Dean Jones is not convinced a move for Kante to the Emirates will ever materialise though.

“Kante, I can’t see him being desperate to get out and go and look for a move to one of their rivals,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“He’s not really that sort of character. So, at the moment, I’d say that that’s looking pretty slim unless things change on the transfer front for them.”

During his seven years with Chelsea, Kante has scored 13 goals and provided 15 assists in 268 games in all competitions.