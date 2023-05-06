Crisis at the King Power if Leicester City are relegated to the Championship

The English Championship is renowned for being one of the hardest leagues to get out of, and if Leicester City are relegated, they may find it is a long, long way back to the riches of the Premier League.

The Foxes are out of the bottom three on goal difference, so every point from now until the end of the 2022/23 season is vital for Dean Smith and his men.

Fulham, Liverpool, Newcastle and West Ham stand between Leicester and the relegation trap door, and all four fixtures are unlikely to be easy.

Fortunately for Smith, his side have picked up a bit of form at just the right time.

After a period of one draw and nine losses in 10 games, the Midlanders are now unbeaten in three per WhoScored, winning one and drawing two.

Clearly, Smith’s appointment and that of his experienced backroom team has had an effect, and they might just be able to get themselves out of the mire.

The board of the club will certainly be hoping so because Football Insider report that there’s expected to be a mass exodus if Leicester are relegated.

Those players mentioned as potential exits are; James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Patson Daka, Kelechi Iheanacho, Kieran Dewsbury-Hall, Ricardo Pereira and Timothy Castagne.

If that situation were to come to pass, it would put immediate pressure on Smith or whomever is the manager from the beginning of the 2023/24 season.

Losing such prominent players would severely weaken any chance Leicester might otherwise have of returning to the top-flight.