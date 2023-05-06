Latest David Moyes comments suggest West Ham plan to offer new contract deal to Angelo Ogbonna.

The 34-year-old has been a key defender in recent years at London Stadium and despite his age Moyes looks reluctant to continue with him at heart of defense for next season.

Speaking to reporters the manager said: “In football, you’ve always got something to prove and you have to do that.

“I think Angelo has been a brilliant sort of servant to the club, even before I came, he’s been here a long time.

“Angelo is probably one of the longest serving players, maybe Cressy might top him, I don’t know. I have to say, he’s been excellent for us.

“He had a bad injury last year, which everybody knows. It just affected him at a time in his career where you don’t want that, but we’ve always used him, relied on him, can trust him.

“Hopefully he can keep it going.” – finished Moyes.