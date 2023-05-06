Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has had a torrid time since his move to Old Trafford in September 2020.

The former Ajax midfielder has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot at Manchester United and he has made just 60 appearances across all competitions since his move from the Dutch club.

Van De Beek has scored just twice across all competitions for Manchester United since joining them in 2020 and it is evident that the transfer has been an abject failure.

The Red Devils could look to offload him at the end of the season and Inter Milan are prepared to provide him with an exit route.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Italian club could offer around €20 million for the 26-year-old Dutchman.

He is unlikely to play regularly at Manchester United and he has clearly failed to adapt to the Premier League. His loan spell at Everton was a disaster as well.

The Dutchman should look to leave the Premier League at the end of the season and a move to Italy could be ideal for him. Regular football at Inter Milan could help him recapture his form and confidence. The Serie A is a lot less demanding in terms of intensity and physicality as well.

The 26-year-old was a key player for Ajax during his time in the Eredivisie and he showcased his qualities in the Champions League as well. The Dutchman is clearly a talented player and a change of scenery could do him a world of good.