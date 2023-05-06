Exclusive: Arsenal facing competition from Dortmund over €20m-rated La Liga talent

Whether or not Arsenal manage to pip Manchester City to the Premier League title, and it looks unlikely at this point, Mikel Arteta was always going to give his squad a makeover.

The top teams still change things even if results and performances are going well as that’s the way to keep the players on their toes and standards high.

Arguably, if those that are in a starting XI believe they have a place in it come what may, the standard of performance can drop.

Where Arteta has done well is he has shown that he’s very much his own man and willing to live or die by the consequences of his tough decisions.

Though there’ll be disappointment at not winning the title that seemed well within their grasp a few weeks ago (were that scenario occur of course), there has to be an acknowledgment of how far the Gunners have come under Arteta.

Both in the sense of lowering the age of the playing staff and bringing back a style of football that is incredibly exciting to watch.

One player who could fit into the north Londoner’s squad like hand-in-glove is Ivan Fresneda. The Gunners are interested but they might not get things all their own way in the transfer market.

‘Real Valladolid’s brilliant 18-year-old, Ivan Fresneda, who has a market value of €10m, has become an option for Dortmund. The right-back has a contract with the Spaniards until 2025 so he would cost around €20m, however, Arsenal are also pushing for his signature and could spend significantly more money,’ Bundesliga expert and senior football journalist, Christian Falk, wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack.

‘If Dortmund do want to bring the player to the Bundesliga, in order to have enough money for him they’ll need to sell Thomas Meunier. The 31-year-old Belgian has a contract until 2024 but is only third-choice full-back and is also very injury-prone. No wonder that sports director Sebastian Kehl would like to save on his annual €7m salary, whilst also commanding a small fee for his services.’

It isn’t clear at this stage if the player has any preference as to where he wishes to play, but once a club pays his release clause it’s very much out of their hands to influence proceedings.

Fresneda has shown at Real Valladolid that the big stage doesn’t hold any fears for him either, so he’d likely be an asset to either side if they firm up their interest.