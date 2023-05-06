Exclusive: Bayern Munich hoping to receive a summer offer from Chelsea for star man

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see a domino effect in the transfer window this summer, with Bayern Munich hoping for an offer from Chelsea that could kick-start things Europe-wide.

The Bavarians haven’t been as clinical as we’ve been used to seeing in some games this season, and that perhaps explains why, with only a handful of games left in the German top-flight, they only remain a point ahead of closest rivals, Borussia Dortmund.

Replacing Julian Nagelsmann with Thomas Tuchel was evidently a decision they thought that they needed to take, albeit the way in which the club was dismantled by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side in the Champions League suggests that they’ve a way to go before they can claim to be ‘elite’ once more.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack, Bundesliga expert and senior football journalist, Christian Falk, noted that there could be changes in the offing at the Allianz Arena.

‘I heard there are three players on the Sheikh’s wish list (at Man United) with Kylian Mbappé at the top, as well as Eduardo Camavinga and Kingsley Coman,’ he wrote.

‘I can tell you categorically that Bayern will not allow Coman to be sold, but the situation with Sadio Mané and Serge Gnabry it’s different.’

It isn’t a surprise that the former Liverpool man is now deemed to be surplus to requirements. He hasn’t hit the same heights as he did with the Anfield outfit, and the spat with Leroy Sané has only added to Bayern’s ire.

‘After his issue with Leroy Sané, Mané now has problems with his team-mates, and furthermore, his level of performance has disappointed Thomas Tuchel,’ Falk continued.

‘Bayern are hoping for an offer from Chelsea – offers from Premier League clubs are welcome in Munich (!) – but there are no seriously interested parties at this stage. Any potential interest from Newcastle doesn’t appeal to Mané either.’

Depending on the fee that Bayern place on Mané, that is likely to dictate where he ends up next.

A move back to the Premier League would surely appeal, given how well he knows the English top-flight, but if his transfer fee is prohibitive to any potentially interested parties, then perhaps a new adventure beckons.