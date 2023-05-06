Exclusive: Man United face striker trouble in summer window with top target unlikely to move to Old Trafford

It’s expected to be a big summer in the transfer market for Manchester United, with Erik ten Hag known to be after a proven and quality striker to lead his attack next season.

The Old Trafford outfit haven’t done too badly up front this season, but neither Anthony Martial, Wout Weghorst or Marcus Rashford are the answer for what the Dutchman requires of a centre-forward.

To that end, scouting Europe for a No.9 that ticks all of his boxes and is also financially viable is the order of the day.

Regardless of who is in charge of the club next season, ten Hag knows his targets and will likely go all out to try and secure one of them.

However, according to Bundesliga expert and senior football journalist, Christian Falk, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack, that is unlikely to be Eintracht Frankfurt’s French star, Randal Kolo Muani.

‘Bayern are still looking for a striker and most recently they had scouts and technical director, Marco Neppe, at the Aston Villa game. They won’t be making an offer for Ollie Watkins, however, because they’ve decided to continue to focus on Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani as a priority as well as seeking clarification on Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane’s intentions,’ he wrote.

‘Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is no longer a target for the club so Man United will be happy, though the Red Devils have an issue if they want to position themselves alongside the Bavarians for Kolo Muani.’

With Kolo Muani likely out of the picture, Osimhen almost certainly not being sold if Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis’ words to Rai’s Cinque Minuti show are to be taken literally, and Tottenham believed to want over £100m for Kane, that presents a real problem for ten Hag.

The Red Devils are a few players away from being a really top Premier League side who can certainly go places under the Dutchman’s able stewardship.

There’s simply no getting away from the fact that they need a front man that will fire them to the game’s biggest prizes though.

The recruitment department at Old Trafford could have themselves a busy summer…