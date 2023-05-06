Exclusive: New name in the frame for Tottenham manager’s job as interest in Nagelsmann cools

After another trophy-less campaign for Tottenham Hotspur, chairman Daniel Levy certainly has his work cut out in terms of keeping senior players at the club and bringing in the right type of manager to move the club forward.

The future of striker, Harry Kane, has been open to debate though it’s almost certain that Levy will fight tooth and nail to hang on to his star man.

It’s a game of brinksmanship at this stage, however, given that Kane could leave the club for free in a year’s time at the end of his contract.

A figure north of £100m might be expected to acquire the England captain, and Levy is savvy enough to know that the club really couldn’t afford to turn down that sort of money.

Much will depend on which new manager comes in of course. The right type of character may even be able to persuade Kane that his immediate future remains at White Hart Lane.

It appears that won’t now be Julian Nagelsmann, however.

‘A second year year at Eintracht, and Oliver Glasner has reached his second final. The coach isn’t doing so well in the league, but after their Europa League triumph last season, he is now looking to win the DFB-Pokal. Against Stuttgart in the semi-final the coach silenced his critics, however, inside the club there is still a question mark concerning his position,’ Bundesliga expert and senior football journalist, Christian Falk, wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack.

‘Glasner still isn’t ready to extend his contract, and he doesn’t get along well with sports director Markus Krösche. A victory in the DFB-Pokal final would be another result that encourages clubs like Tottenham to believe that he could be the right man for the job.

‘It’s quietened down between Spurs and Julian Nagelsmann, even though the 35-year-old is still interested, so this could be Glasner’s chance.’

Glasner’s style of football is relatively pleasing on the eye, but it’s arguable that he isn’t a big enough name to both enthuse a long-suffering fan base and a squad in desperate need of direction after Antonio Conte left the club.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool launch talks to sign £40 million ace this summer Exclusive: Man United star will need to drop salary demands for Dortmund loan deal to have any chance of being agreed Newcastle want £17.7 million defender, Wolves keen on 25-year-old as well

‘Another argument for Glasner to leave the club is that it’s going to be very difficult to keep his team together,’ Falk continued.

‘For example, Randal Kolo Muani is being hunted by top clubs like Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.’

Simply put, Tottenham are at a real crossroads now, and there’s no wiggle room for Levy on this occasion. He has to get this appointment spot on.