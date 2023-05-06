Exclusive: Real Madrid want former Champions League winning midfielder to return as coach

Things could be about to change on the bench at Real Madrid if rumours that Carlo Ancelotti could take over the Brazilian national team are true.

The Italian has guided Los Blancos into the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna and the Champions League semi-finals against Pep Guardiola’s swashbuckling Manchester City side.

However, in La Liga, Real have been found wanting in a number of matches, and they trail arch rivals, Barcelona, by 14 points.

One more Real loss or Barca win and the league title will be heading back to Camp Nou.

It’s perhaps with their domestic form in mind that a change is being considered if Ancelotti takes up the post in Brazil, and according to Bundesliga expert and senior football journalist, Christian Falk, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack, Bayer Leverkusen should be worried.

‘What does Leverkusen have to do with it? Very simply, if Ancelotti agrees to manage the Seleção, Bayer will have cause to worry because Los Blancos have their former player, Xabi Alonso, in their sights as his successor and are following his every move,’ Falk noted.

‘Leverkusen had planned to work with Alonso long-term, to see him develop their young talent and then reap the fruits of his labour. During his time at Leverkusen you can see that this former world-class player first stabilised the team defensively, then helped them dominate the pitch and now lets them attack with pace and technique.

‘Players like Florian Wirtz (who wants to stay for another season at Leverkusen), Jeremie Frimpong (a Manchester United target) and Moussa Diaby (a target for Newcastle) have all developed brilliant under Alonso which is why they are the focus of those Premier League clubs.’

What’s interesting is that in the corridors of power at the Santiago Bernabeu another name is favoured, though president, Florentino Perez, appears steadfast in his desire to bring Alonso home.

‘Within the club, their former goalscorer Raúl is considered the crown prince and next in line for the Santiago Bernabéu hot-seat,’ Falk continued.

‘However, Pérez believes that Alonso has developed much quicker and would prefer him to take over from Don Carlo if that scenario came to pass.’

The date that Falk suggests is a line in the sand is May 25, which is the final Thursday before the end of the Bundesliga season.

If Ancelotti hasn’t made his decision by then, it appears that the Brazilian football federation’s president, Ednaldo Rodrigues will activate a ‘plan B.’

It isn’t clear as to what that may be, though Leverkusen will surely be hoping it comes to pass and they’re able to enjoy Alonso’s tenure at the BayArena for a while longer.