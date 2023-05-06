He is likely to be one of the sought after transfers of the upcoming summer, however, there is still a chance that Declan Rice will be a West Ham player next season.

If the east Londoners were to be relegated, they’re likely to not have a leg to stand on, but were David Moyes to keep the Hammers up, the club will be pinning their hopes on one thing not occurring in order to see him in the claret and blue again in 2022/23.

Arsenal are thought to be interested in acquiring Rice’s services, with football.london reporting that the Gunners will continue their charm offensive.

The outlet also note Rice’s words whilst on international duty late last year, where he stated his footballing ambitions and aims.

“100 per cent I want to play in the Champions League,” he was quoted as saying.

He clearly won’t be able to achieve that for at least another season with the east London club, but he would be able to test himself against Europe’s best as soon as 2023/24 if he moves to the Emirates Stadium, or to any other club that may be interested and who will be playing in the premier European tournament next season.

However, it isn’t a foregone conclusion that he’ll be leaving the London Stadium.

Six Foot Two suggest a club insider has dismissed the claims from a Football Insider report, that Arsenal are closing in on the Hammers captain. Apparently a formal enquiry has yet to be made or a bid lodged.

They note instead that even if there’s a gentleman’s agreement in place, as West Ham hold the player’s registration, he won’t be going anywhere unless there is full agreement on terms.