Journalist names three midfielders Arsenal are interested in

Regardless of what happens in the race for the Premier League title, Arsenal are set to prioritise signing a new midfielder once the summer transfer window opens later this year.

The Gunners have enjoyed an excellent domestic campaign, and although outsiders to lift their first title since 2004, Mikel Arteta has ensured the team has made excellent progress.

And set to go again next season with the ambition of continuing to close the gap on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, this summer will likely see the Londoners add more quality to their young and exciting squad.

Consequently, set to bring in at least one top-quality midfielder, one player who could make way for some new additions is veteran Granit Xhaka. That’s according to the Daily Mail, who claim the Gunners will be open to offers for the Switzerland international once the season ends.

And in terms of incomings, journalist Ben Jacobs has lifted the lid on Arteta’s top targets and revealed which three Premier League midfielders the Spaniard wants to bring to the Emirates.

“Arsenal could still come back in for Caicedo, even if the priority is Declan Rice. And they could go for Lavia as well,” Jacobs told GiveMeSport.

“They won’t get all three, but it could indicate that they might be looking for two in the centre of the park when these targets are concrete.

“They’re looking at such a high volume of players because not all these deals are easy, particularly the ones involving Brighton.

“Roberto De Zerbi will not want a mass exodus, and Brighton will only sell on their terms.

“If Mac Allister goes early on, it’s not to say that Caicedo won’t get sold, but it could become more of a saga. I think that Arsenal will look to plan and do their business early.

“If they sign Declan Rice, will there be a space for Caicedo? Or do you try and get Lavia, who might settle to be a squad player and maybe get fewer starts but be part of something special at Arsenal, including another Premier League push and Champions League football?

“So, I think the consideration going through Mikel Arteta’s mind will be why, if they don’t win the Premier League, have they wobbled down the stretch? And who do they need for that extra quality and depth.”

