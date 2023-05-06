King Charles supports recently promoted football club

King Charles III’s coronation is the talk of the town today as the world has witnessed him officially being crowned the King.

The football matches have been affected by the Coronation ceremony with some games getting rescheduled.

As the business end of the season approaches with team fighting for promotion and relegation, King Charles will be relieved about his favourite football team. The newly crowned King is a Burnley fan who have already won promotion to the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley have won promotion to the Premier League in his first season in charge of the club.

The love of football runs deep in the Royal Family as Prince of Wales, Prince William, is a passionate Aston Villa fan and he has been spotted regularly at Villa games. The late Queen was an Arsenal fan and invited the Arsenal team of Arsene Wenger to have a cup of coffee at the Buckingham Palace.

King Charles once revealed at an event his love for Burnley. “Burnley has been through some very challenging times and I’m trying to find ways of helping to regenerate and raise aspirations and self-esteem in that part of the world.”

At an event in 2012, Charles said: “A consortium of my charities, including the British Asian Trust, has been working in Burnley.

“Hence, some of you asked this evening whether I support a British football club and I said ‘yes, Burnley’.”

King Charles’ favourite team Burnley will lift the Championship trophy on Monday in the final match of the season against Cardiff City.