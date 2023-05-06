Leeds have decided to sell £50k per week attacker who joined two years ago

With four very tough games to go in their 2022/23 Premier League campaign, it appears that Leeds United are doing the sensible thing and beginning to get some of their transfer business done early.

Even if Sam Allardyce is able to keep the Elland Road outfit in the English top-flight, the club can’t take the risk of turning down any potential offers for players, on the basis that they could slip into the Championship.

On loan at Fulham for all of the current season, Dan James could well make the move permanent and Leeds could save themselves £50,000 per week, per FBREF, in the process.

Signed from Man United, the young Welshman has never really hit the heights, both at Old Trafford and Elland Road, however, there’s been a glimmer of what James can provide in his recent Fulham games.

Although WhoScored note he has only two goals and one assist in the English top-flight to his name this season, it should be pointed out that he has only started five games, with 14 more coming as sub in a total of 604 minutes played.

More Stories / Latest News King Charles supports recently promoted football club Seven Newcastle players set to leave the club in mass exodus Journalist wary of Bayern Munich’s links to Aston Villa hitman

His pace has always been one of his assets, and if Fulham are able to acquire his services permanently – something that Football Insider believe will happen if Leeds do go down – there’s nothing to suggest that he can’t become the player that his previous clubs believed he could be.

At just 25 years of age James is still some way from his peak, and Fulham could well be bagging themselves a bargain if he can fulfil his potential.