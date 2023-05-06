Liverpool confident of signing £20 million midfielder this summer

Liverpool are reportedly confident of signing Ryan Gravenberch at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old Dutchman is currently struggling for game time at Bayern Munich and he has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga. Football Insider claims that the Reds are confident of getting a deal done.

Gravenberch completed a £20 million move to Bayern Munich at the start of the season and has been unable to hold down a regular starting spot. The managerial change has not helped either.

Gravenberch should look to leave the German club in search of regular playing time this summer and a move to Liverpool could be ideal for him. The Reds desperately need midfield reinforcements and Gravenberch could get ample playing time at Anfield next season.

Working with a top-class coach like Jurgen Klopp could help him develop as a player and fulfil his tremendous potential. He was highly rated during his time at Ajax and he has the ability to develop into a top-class player.

It remains to be seen whether the Bavarian giants are prepared to cash in on the Dutchman this summer. They will probably look to recoup the £20 million they paid for him in the summer.

Liverpool certainly have the financial resources to afford the player and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line.

Liverpool are set to lose players like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita on a free transfer this summer. They will need to bring in multiple reinforcements and Gravenberch is one of the names on the shortlist.

Players like Alexis Mac Allister and Mason Mount are reportedly priority targets for them.