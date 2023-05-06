Liverpool cool interest in Brighton midfielder after initial contacts

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

According to a report from Football Insider, Liverpool were keen on the player at the start of the year but they have now cooled their interest. However, Arsenal and Chelsea remain interested in signing the 21-year-old at the end of the season.

Caicedo has established himself as one of the most promising young talents in the Premier League and he could prove to be a sensational long-term acquisition for all three clubs.

Liverpool could have used a quality defensive midfielder and Caicedo would have been the ideal acquisition for them. The 21-year-old could compete with Fabinho for a starting spot next season. The Brazilian has regressed over the last few months and it remains to be seen whether he can recapture his peak form next season.

Caicedo recently signed a new contract with Brighton and he is likely to cost a premium this summer. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal or Chelsea are prepared to break the bank for him.

The 21-year-old was keen on a move away from Brighton during the January transfer window and he publicly admitted the desire to move on. However, the Seagulls managed to hold on to him in the end.

The report from Football Insider claims that the last time Liverpool had contact with the player was at the turn of the year and the two parties have not been in touch ever since. It seems that Liverpool have now prioritised a move for his Brighton teammate Alexis Mac Allister.