Liverpool looking to bring in defensive reinforcements at the end of the season and they have identified the Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio as a target.

A report from Le Parisien claims that Liverpool will face competition from Paris Saint-Germain for the talented young defender but they are better placed to sign the 21-year-old this summer.

Inácio is valued at €45 million (£40m) and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool are prepared to fork out that kind of money to secure his services.

The 21-year-old is a prodigiously talented defender with a big future ahead of him. He has all the attributes to develop into a top-class player and working with a manager like Jurgen Klopp could help him fulfil his potential.

The German manager has done well to nurture talented young players during his time at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool. He is likely to have a positive influence on the development of the Portuguese defender as well.

Players like Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have been hugely underwhelming the season and Klopp needs to bring in an upgrade this summer. Inacio could prove to be a superb, long-term investment for the Reds.

The €45 million asking price could look like a bargain in the long run.

The report further states that Liverpool have already launched talks to sign the Portuguese defender and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line.

