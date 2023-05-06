Manchester United are at the centre of a bidding war to be taken over.

After confirming their plans to ‘explore strategic alternatives’ earlier this year, executive Co-Chairmen and Directors, Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer, via the club’s official website, revealed their willingness to receive investment offers.

“As we seek to continue building on the Club’s history of success, the Board has authorized a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives. We will evaluate all options to ensure that we best serve our fans and that Manchester United maximizes the significant growth opportunities available to the Club today and in the future. Throughout this process we will remain fully focused on serving the best interests of our fans, shareholders, and various stakeholders,” the Glazers said.

Consequently, the 20-time league winners have been subject to at least two high-profile offers. British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is in the running and is in direct competition with Qatari-banking tycoon Sheikh Jassim – both made their third and final bid for the club at the end of last month.

And despite fears that Ratcliffe’s proposal may allow the Glazer family to retain a certain level of control, according to a recent report from Sky News, the British billionaire’s offer includes a ‘put-and-call’ clause which, if triggered in or after 2026, would either require the current owners to offload their remaining shares or force Ratcliffe to buy them out.

This latest development will come as welcome news to the United faithful, who have continually protested against the Glazers’ regime, and although Qatari-ownership may be the more popular option, learning Ratcliffe does have plans to rid the club of their current owners will definitely boost his popularity.