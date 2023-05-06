Newcastle want £17.7 million defender, Wolves keen on 25-year-old as well

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Atalanta defender Merih Demiral.

The 25-year-old Turkish defender has done reasonably well since joining the Italian club and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Premier League side. A report from TuttoJuve claims that the defender is likely to cost around €20 million this summer and Newcastle will face competition from clubs like Wolves and Borussia Dortmund.

The Magpies certainly have the financial resources to pay the reported asking price and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with a concrete bid at the end of the season.

Demiral could be an upgrade on players like Jamaal Lascelles. Lascelles is expected to leave Newcastle this summer and the Magpies will have to replace him adequately.

Eddie Howe needs to add more depth to his side in order to compete across multiple tournaments. Newcastle are expected to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season and they will need multiple options at their disposal in order to navigate the fixture congestion.

Demiral could prove to be the quality, long-term partner for Sven Botman at the heart of Newcastle’s defence.

BERGAMO, ITALY – APRIL 27: Merih Demiral of Atalanta BC reacts during the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and Torino FC at Gewiss Stadium on April 27, 2022 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
The Magpies have been well organised at the back of this season and they have conceded the fewest number of goals in the Premier League.

Howe is now looking to add to his strengths and signing the Turkish defender for a fee of around €20 million could prove to be a bargain in the long run.

