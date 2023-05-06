Newcastle line up move for Man United free agent midfielder

With an expected Champions League campaign ahead to add to another tough Premier League season, Eddie Howe will have his work cut out at Newcastle in order to keep his side competitive.

As other teams have shown in the past, rotation has to be the order of the day in order to have players fresh from the beginning of the campaign through to the business end.

Furthermore, the Magpies don’t yet have the depth to be able to sustain a challenge on European as well as domestic fronts, so it’s no surprise to learn that the club are already looking at potential new signings.

Manchester United’s previous and extensive European experience means that they’ve knowledge of how to negotiate the Champions League alongside the demands of the English top-flight.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that Erik ten Hag is apparently willing to let one of his youngsters leave the club, with Newcastle poised to pick him up on a free transfer.

According to Manchester World, 21-year-old Ethan Galbraith, who has spent the past season on loan at near United neighbours, Salford, will leave Old Trafford.

As the club don’t believe they will receive anything significant in terms of a transfer fee for him if they were to extend a contract that runs out at the end of June, they will allow him to walk away for nothing.

There is apparently interest from a number of clubs, but none as big as Newcastle, where the attraction of making his mark will surely prove too difficult to turn down.