“Not very happy” – Leeds United star was left upset with Sam Allardyce’s decision

Sam Allardyce, the new manager of Leeds United, made a bold move by dropping Illan Meslier, their first-choice goalkeeper, against Manchester City.

Phil Hay has revealed that the Frenchman was upset with this decision.

In the game, Manchester City scored two goals in the first half, both of which were scored by veteran midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

Meslier had a chance to score his hat-trick late in the game but failed to convert the penalty, and moments later Rodrigo Moreno took advantage of a mistake from a City defender to pull one back for Leeds United.

According to Hay’s tweet, Meslier was unhappy with Allardyce’s decision.

How did Meliser react: "Not very happy. I didn't expect him to be very happy. But with what we'd watched, I think the rest will do him good." #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) May 6, 2023

However, considering Meslier’s recent performance, which has seen him make several mistakes, the rest could do him good.

Jamie Redknapp and Micah Richards also commented on Allardyce’s decision to drop Meslier.

Redknapp stated that it will be beneficial for him in the long run, as he is currently lacking confidence. He further backed the Frenchman to become a good goalkeeper.

He said: “He is lacking so much confidence, in that case you need to take someone out of the firing line. I think he will be a good keeper.”