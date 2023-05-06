Piers Morgan takes jibe at Liverpool fans for what they did against Brentford

Liverpool secured a hard-fought victory over Brentford in a match that saw Mo Salah’s goal seal the deal for the Reds at Anfield.

However, before the game, Liverpool fans made their displeasure with the establishment known by booing the national anthem played to commemorate the King’s coronation.

The Merseyside people have had their issues with the country’s establishment, and they used this moment to express their feelings.

Even before the anthem was announced, a loud chorus of boos broke out around the stadium, with those feelings being aired so audibly that the anthem itself was barely audible on TV coverage.

Football Twitter had a mixed reaction to the Liverpool fans’ jeering, with popular TV host and Arsenal fan Piers Morgan taking to the social media site to slam them for their actions.

He retweeted the clip with a caption calling Liverpool fans’ actions “pathetic.”

Despite the controversy, Liverpool managed to secure the win they needed to keep their hopes of a top 4 finish alive.