Real Madrid preparing to include add-ons in deal to sign Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is set to become one of the most expensive transfers of the summer window.

Tracked and wanted by several clubs, including Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, Bellingham, 19, looks set to have his pick when it comes to leaving the Bundesliga.

And although Klopp’s Reds recently withdrew from the running due to Dortmund’s sky-high valuation (The Times), the race to sign the talented 19-year-old remains open with Real Madrid and Manchester City both possible destinations.

However, despite Pep Guardiola’s being on the verge of dominating domestic and European football, it appears Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos have moved into the saga’s driving seat.

Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are scheduled to meet later this month to discuss the finances involved in bringing the English midfielder to the Santiago Bernabeu, which, according to transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, will include the Spaniards offering an upfront fee, as well as add-ons.

With Dortmund in a two-horse race against Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title and one point behind their rivals with just four games to go, Madrid are believed to be willing to wait until the end of the season to negotiate out of respect for their European counterpart’s title push.

As for Bellingham, regardless of what happens this summer, at the age of 19 and already wanted by some of the sport’s biggest and most prestigious clubs, there is no denying that the sky is the limit for the former Birmingham City ace.

