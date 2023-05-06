Video: Badiashile gives Chelsea a late lead against Bournemouth

Chelsea have taken a late lead against Bournemouth with Badiashile scoring in the 82nd minute to make it 2-1.

Frank Lampard is on his way towards the first win as Chelsea manager since his return to Stamford Bridge.

Conor Gallagher gave Chelsea an early lead but the lead did not last long as Matias Vina scored a stunning goal to make it 1-1 just minutes later.

However, the centre-back has come to Chelsea’s rescue with a late goal from a Hakim Ziyech cross. He converted the Moroccan’s floated delivery from close range and although it was straight at the keeper, it was too powerful to keep out.

Watch the goal: