Video: Conor Gallagher scores a fine header to give Chelsea the lead against Bournemouth

Chelsea have taken an unlikely lead thanks to a header from Conor Gallagher.

The Blues are having a nightmare of a season despite spending over £600m over the two transfer windows this season. Under the ownership of Todd Boehly, Chelsea has already sacked two managers this season. Unfortunately, Frank Lampard’s return as interim manager has not brought about any positive changes. The team has yet to win a single game under his leadership, and their season has only gone from bad to worse.

However, they have taken the lead against Bournemouth. N’golo Kante sent in a great cross from the right which the 23-year-headed past the keeper after getting in between Sensei and Smith.

Watch the goal below: