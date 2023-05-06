Video: Darwin Nunez misses a sitter after Trent picked him out with a phenomenal pass

Brentford FC Liverpool FC
Darwin Nunez’s debut season at Liverpool has been a mixed bag of impressive goals and baffling misses, and he continued this trend in their recent match against Brentford.

Mo Salah gave Liverpool an early lead finishing off a brilliant move to make it 1-0.

And Darwin Nunez had a chance to make it 2-0 when Trent picked him out from the midfield with a gorgeous pass. But the Uruguayan failed to convert from 6 yards out as he fired it wide.

Watch the missed chance below:

 

