Video: Matias Vina curls in an equaliser following some beautiful football from Bournemouth

That Chelsea lead did not last long as Matias Vina scores a brilliant curling effort to equalise for Bournemouth.

The Cherries produced some of the best football as they moved from the middle playing some brilliant one-twos before Matias Vina fired in an incredible finish into the top right corner beyond the keeper’s reach.

Watch the goal below:

Despite the early lead through Conor Gallagher, Chelsea have continued to look vulnerable. They are certainly short on confidence and it is evident from their football.