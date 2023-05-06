Video: Matias Vina curls in an equaliser following some beautiful football from Bournemouth

That Chelsea lead did not last long as Matias Vina scores a brilliant curling effort to equalise for Bournemouth.

The Cherries produced some of the best football as they moved from the middle playing some brilliant one-twos before Matias Vina fired in an incredible finish into the top right corner beyond the keeper’s reach.

Despite the early lead through Conor Gallagher, Chelsea have continued to look vulnerable. They are certainly short on confidence and it is evident from their football.

 

 

