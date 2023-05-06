Video: Pep Guardiola snubs Ilkay Gundogan handshake after penalty miss despite match winning brace

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was left absolutely fuming during City’s 2-1 win over Leeds United.

Ilkay Gundogan scored two brilliant goals in the first half to give City a comfortable lead at half time. He had an opportunity to score a hat-trick and seal the victory for City late in the second half when Foden was fouled inside the penalty box.

Erling Haaland who is their designated penalty taker and their leading goal-scorer made the decision to let Gundogan take the penalty so he could complete his hat-trick. However, the decision back-fired as the German missed the penalty and straight at the other end, Leeds United pulled one back resulting in a very nervy finish for City.

And Guardiola was seen fuming at the pair. He yelled at Haaland for making the decision to sublet his responsibility.

And when Gundogan was taken off, Pep Guardiola was spotted snubbing him at substitution.

No handshake from Pep Guardiola as Gundogan goes off? ? pic.twitter.com/64yV5M1z1l — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 6, 2023

The reaction is perhaps too harsh considering the German scored both the goals that ultimately won them the game.