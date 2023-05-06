Video: Pep Guardiola was seen furiously yelling at Erling Haaland for letting Gundogan take the penalty

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was caught on camera yelling furiously at striker Erling Haaland after teammate Ilkay Gundogan missed a penalty during their 2-1 win against Leeds United.

The incident occurred when Gundogan had a chance to score a hat-trick after already scoring two first-half goals.

Haaland, who is City’s designated penalty taker, generously gave the ball to Gundogan. However, the German failed to convert the penalty, and Guardiola’s reaction was intense.

He could be seen shouting repeatedly at Haaland, “You have to take it.”

The penalty miss and Guardiola’s outburst added to the tension as Leeds United scored immediately after on the other end, leading to a nervous finish to the game.

Watch the Spaniard’s reaction below;

Pep Guardiola wanted Erling Haaland to take the penalty ? pic.twitter.com/qX0erRYFok — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 6, 2023