(Video) Sterling the architect as Felix makes it 3-1 vs. Bournemouth

Chelsea have won their first match since 11 March.

Travelling to England’s south coast to face Bournemouth, the Blues, led by interim boss Frank Lampard, knew that only a win would ease the pressure following what has been a disastrous season.

Although taking a first-half lead through midfielder Conor Gallagher and then being pegged back following a beautiful solo goal from Matias Vina, Chelsea have put the Cherries to the sword in the game’s second half.

Benoit Badiashile fired his team into the lead with less than 10 minutes to go, and despite boos and anti-Todd Boehly chants being sung by matchday-going fans, substituted winger Raheem Sterling then executed a defence-splitting run before setting up fellow substitute Joao Felix, who made it 3-1 and sealed the tie.

