According to a report from 90min, West Ham are keen on signing Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The report suggests that Phillips is considering his future at Manchester City after struggling to secure a regular spot in the team, having only featured in 8 league games this season, all from the bench.

The Hammers are reportedly interested in signing the former Leeds midfielder as a replacement for Declan Rice, who is expected to leave the club this summer amid interest from several top Premier League teams.

In addition, the report also says that West Ham are interested in signing Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, who has fallen down the pecking order due to the club’s tweaked system that sees Stones, Akanji, and Ake ahead of him.

While the defender won’t be a cheap signing, West Ham are reportedly ‘monitoring his situation’.

Despite their interest in these two players, West Ham’s current position in the league could hinder their chances of securing their signatures.

The club is currently fighting to avoid relegation, just four points ahead of 18th place Nottingham Forest, and their ability to avoid the drop could determine whether they can attract players of the caliber of Phillips and Walker.